09:17 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Poll: Likud falls to 34 seats, Yamina surges to 14 Read more Likud continues to hemorrhage support, but right-wing bloc maintains double-digit lead over the left-wing - Arab bloc. ► ◄ Last Briefs