Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20

Kupat Holim head: 'There'll be no choice but closure for week or two'

Kupat Holim Maccabi head Ran Saar commented on the reported jump in morbidity: "There'll be no choice but closure for a week or two, to reset the situation and make a new start. It is certain that this time people will learn from it," he said on Galei Tzahal.