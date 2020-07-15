|
08:33
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20
MK Ofir Katz: Attacking journalists is crime in its own right
Likud MK Ophir Katz commented on last night's demonstration in Jerusalem, "It's difficult to describe the disgrace, shame, and disgust from the violent and ugly behavior of the demonstrators yesterday.
"The attack on journalists Avishai Ben-Chaim and Yossi Eli and on police officers who performed their duties is a crime in its own right. A bunch of anarchists," he added.
