News BriefsTamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20
Minister Shmuli 'doesn't want to see general closure'
Labor and Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli said this morning in a Reshet Bet interview: "The decisions in the cabinet and in all the forums aren't black or white - these are restrictions with a difficult economic price. The effects of the previous restrictions must be examined."
He added: "We don't want to see a general closure - it's like a Yom Kippur for the economy. The rise in morbidity is worrying - careful decisions need to be made."
