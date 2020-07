06:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Ambassador to Italy affixes mezuzah in new home Read more Israel’s Ambassador to Italy, Dr. Dror Eydar, affixes mezuzahs to doorposts of new ambassador's residence in Rome. ► ◄ Last Briefs