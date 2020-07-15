|
05:12
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20
'Gantz leading to full lockdown'
A senior Likud official on Tuesday evening launched a scathing attack on Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and the leaders of the Blue and White party, accusing them of imposing difficulties on the fight against the coronavirus.
According to the official, "Netanyahu is angry with Benny Gantz and Blue and White who, for political reasons, are failing to take the necessary steps to contain the disease and save lives."
