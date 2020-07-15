|
Study: Earth will be home to 8.8 billion people in 2100
Earth will be home to 8.8 billion people in 2100, two billion fewer than current UN projections, according to a major study published Wednesday and quoted by AFP.
By century's end, 183 of 195 countries -- barring an influx of immigrants -- will have fallen below the replacement threshold needed to maintain population levels, an international team of researchers reported in The Lancet.
