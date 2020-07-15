|
Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20
Moderna experimental vaccine shows it is safe
Moderna Inc’s experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study, US researchers reported on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
No study volunteers experienced a serious side effect, but more than half reported mild or moderate reactions such as fatigue, headache, chills, muscle aches or pain at the injection site.
