MK Roll: I apologize for the wording of my remarks

MK Idan Roll on Tuesday night apologized for his call not to comply with government directives if another lockdown is decided upon.

Responding to President Reuven Rivlin's criticism of the remarks, Roll wrote on his Twitter account, "Dear President, I accept your comment and apologize for the wording which was misunderstood. My intention was and still is that the loss of public trust in the government is a real danger to democracy and the treatment of the coronavirus crisis. Of course, I call on the entire public to obey the instructions."