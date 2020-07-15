|
News BriefsTamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20
Erdogan and Trump agree to work more closely in Libya
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call to work more closely in Libya to ensure lasting stability in the country, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.
Turkey supports the internationally recognized Government of National Accord in Libya, which is fighting against the eastern-based Libyan National Army, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.
