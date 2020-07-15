|
02:23
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20
Gantz condemns attack on Channel 13 News commentator
Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday condemned the attack on Channel 13 News journalist Avishai Ben-Haim during the protest in Jerusalem.
"Journalists in the State of Israel can and should make their voices heard - without threats, without dictates. I condemn the threats against Channel 13 News commentator Avishai Ben-Haim. The right to demonstrate is sacred and so is freedom of the press and expression," Gantz tweeted.
