00:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 19 rioters arrested during Jerusalem protest Police forces are continuing to forcefully to evacuate rioters at Paris Square in Jerusalem. Police said the rioters damaged property at the scene, set fire to trash bins and threw objects at the officers. So far, 19 suspects have been arrested.