23:02 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 10th US member of Congress tests positive for coronavirus Morgan Griffith, a Republican member of congress, has tested positive for coronavirus, The Guardian reports. He is the tenth US representative to be either confirmed or presumed infected, according to Reuters. He is now in quarantine, and a statement from his office noted that he is not currently experiencing any symptoms. ► ◄ Last Briefs