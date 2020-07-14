Im Tirtzu: Gov't must publicize criteria that block aid to infiltrators

Im Tirtzu has congratulated the Finance Minister, Yisrael Katz, for his decision to halt financial assistance to organizations helping illegal infiltrators. The decision followed a report in Arutz Sheva highlighting the financial aid being transferred.

"We welcome this decision to halt financial assistance being granted to anti-Israel organizations, and look forward to an update in coming days on the criteria the government will subsequently apply for those requesting such assistance," Im Tirtzu's statement reads. However, they also noted that, "If we discover that the criteria have not been altered, we will understand from this that the statement was simply designed to deceive, and that in reality, nothing has changed."