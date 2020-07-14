Journalist Association condemns police attack on haredi journalist

The Journalists' Association has issued a statement condemning an attack by police on a journalist who was covering a protest being held in Beitar Illit.

"We sharply condemn the attack on journalist Akiva Weiss, who came [to the protest] to fulfill his journalistic duty to cover a demonstration," the statement read. "During these tense times, protests are the real test of our democracy and it is our job to cover them fairly. Likewise, the role of the police is to secure the protests and ensure our ability to scrutinize events. Time after time, police act aggressively toward journalists - and it's time that we put a stop to this."