MK Hendel condemns attack on journalist covering left-wing protest

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel has condemned the attack on journalist Dr. Avishai Ben Haim, who was covering the left-wing protest outside the Prime Minister's Jerusalem residence this evening.

"Journalists should not be attacked in the State of Israel," Hendel said, "no matter what their point of view. Anyone who believes in the freedom of the press and respect for the law should do so no matter which political views are [being attacked]."