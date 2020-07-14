11 European foreign ministers seeking to block Israeli 'annexation'

Foreign ministers from eleven European countries have written a letter to the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, asking for his advice on potential deterrents to Israel declaring sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

The Guardian obtained access to the letter, which was signed by the foreign ministers of Belgium, Ireland, Italy, France, Malta, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Finland.

In the letter, the signatories requested information on the "legal consequences" of a declaration of sovereignty, noting that “The possible annexation by Israel of parts of the occupied Palestinian territory remains a matter of grave concern for the EU and its Member States."