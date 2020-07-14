Sushi surprise: Live worm found in Japanese woman's tonsil

Doctors at St Luke’s International hospital in Tokyo removed a long black worm from the tonsil of a 25-year-old Japanese woman, The Guardian reports, after she complained of a sore throat.

The worm was 1.5 inches long (38mm) and 1mm wide, and was still alive after removal. Scientists identified the worm as a nematode roundworm, a type of parasite that can infect people who eat raw fish or meat. Indeed, the woman confirmed that she had eaten sashimi five days previously.

Doctors have long been warning of an uptick of parasitic infections in people who eat raw fish.