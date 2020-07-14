Journalist forced to flee Kiev after exposing neo-Nazi links to NGO

An independent journalist who covered alleged links between Facebook, a local fact-checking organisation, and far-right groups has been forced to flee Ukraine's capital, Kiev, after receiving death threats, The Independent reports.

Ekaterina Sergatskova is editor of the Zaborona publication, and on July 3, she co-authored an investigative report into links between neo-Nazi groups and StopFake, which is an Ukrainian non-governmental organization working as a fact-checker for Facebook.

Last weekend, a prominent right-wing journalist published pictures of Sergatskova and her young son, and others published what they thought was her address. Following threats the journalist feared were realistic, she left Kiev with her family for an unknown destination.