Beitar Illit closure to be lifted tomorrow morning

The Director-General of the Health Ministry, Professor Hezi Levy, has told Beitar Illit mayor Meir Rubenstein that the closure on the Judean city of over 50,000 will be lifted from tomorrow morning.

A spokesperson from the Beitar Municipality noted that Rubinstein assured Levy that the city would continue to take all possible steps to curb the transmission of the novel coronavirus, including encouraging infected residents to evacuate to "corona hotels."