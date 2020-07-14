Giant BLM mural opposite Trump Tower vandalized with red paint

The giant yellow "Black Lives Matter" mural outside Trump Tower in Manhattan has been vandalized, NY Post reports.

According to the report, Mayor Bill de Blasio commissioned the mural last month and then helped paint it last Thursday, alongside New York City's first lady and Al Sharpton.

On Monday, a man wearing a black shirt and black hat approached the mural, dumped red paint on it, and then managed to escape. He has not been identified.