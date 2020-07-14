|
WHO to ensure that poor countries in S. America have subsidized vaccine
The World Health Organization (WHO) is working to make sure that poorer countries in South America will be able to access a vaccine for the coronavirus, assuming that an effective vaccine is produced, The Guardian reports.
WHO's regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne said that they were determined to "ensure the most vulnerable countries in the region receive the Covid-19 vaccine on a subsidised basis and at an affordable price."
