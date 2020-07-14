US gov't data shows shortages of PPE developing

The United States federal government may soon run out of personal protective equipment (PPE), according to a report in NBC News.

Nursing homes and care facilities in particular are reporting shortages, with nearly 20% of homes having less than a week's supply of PPE.

FEMA and the Strategic National Stockpile now have fewer than 900,000 gloves left after shipping 82.7 million (just 30 percent of the amount requested by state, local and tribal governments) since the pandemic began, according to government data.