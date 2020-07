20:34 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Ghislaine Maxwell enters not-guilty plea Ghislaine Maxwell has entered a not-guilty plea to charges that she helped her long-time friend, deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, run a trafficking scheme that targeted young girls for abuse. ► ◄ Last Briefs