20:17 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Man who drowned off Hahotrim beach has passed away MDA responders who were treating a man who drowned earlier this evening in the sea off Hahotrim beach near Haifa have been forced to declare his death, after lengthy attempts to resuscitate him. ► ◄ Last Briefs