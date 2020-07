20:05 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 PM meets with Tax Authority head to check implementation of gov't policies Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met this evening with the head of the Tax Authority, Eran Yaakov. Netanyahu requested of Yaakov that he check into the implementation of the government's recent decisions on transfer of financial grants to those adversely affected by the coronavirus epidemic. ► ◄ Last Briefs