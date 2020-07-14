The Regavim organization that monitors illegal construction by Arabs, Bedouins, and Druze expressed incredulity at the lack of government and Knesset response to what it described as a "lynch" of those posting signs on illegal Druze buildings constructed on Mount Meron.

The attack occurred when officials from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority arrived with the police to post illegal building signs on structures constructed on Mount Meron in the Galilee. Their vehicle was surrounded, rocks were thrown, and the officials narrowly escaped before the vehicle was set on fire.

Regavim lamented "silence after the lynch," noting that not a single government official or Knesset member had yet reacted to this incident.