18:54 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 MK Moshe Gafni: 'Why is there a closure only in our cities?' Read more Degel Hatorah Chair: 'Mood in haredi public despondent in way likes of which I don't ever recall; feeling is they deal with us unfairly.' ► ◄ Last Briefs