Ultra-orthodox MK on COVD-19: 'What are my crimes?'

Ultra-orthodox Knesset Member Moshe Gafni (Degel HaTorah) has expressed dismay at what he considers to be discriminatory treatment of his community.

"The atmosphere in the ultra-Orthodox community is gloomier than I can remember it. The feeling of our public is that they are behaving with us in a discriminatory fashion. We see morbidity in all cities so why only in our cities is there closure?," Gafni asked.

"What was the sin of the ultra-Orthodox man and woman, the son and daughter who could not leave their house in the morning to go to school or to work. What are my crimes and what are my sins?," Gafni added.