18:29 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Vaccine testing to begin July 27 on 30,000 people Drug manufacturer Moderna Therapeutics with headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has announced a clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine that will begin on July 27th. 30,000 individuals are enrolled in the test project. ► ◄ Last Briefs