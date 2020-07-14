|
News BriefsTamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20
Great Britain: Wear a mask or pay 100 pound fine
Starting next week, wearing a mask in Great Britain in shops and supermarkets will be legally required and anyone caught not wearing a mask will be fined 100 pounds sterling (NIS 431 or $125).
Children under the age of 11 and those with disabilities will be exempt from the new law.
In underscoring the importance of wearing a mask, Britain's Minister of Health mentioned that men working in shops are 75% more likely than the general population to contract the coronavirus. With women shop employees, the percentage is 60%.
