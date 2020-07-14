Rambam Hospital Director General: 'We are on the brink of a lockdown'

The Director General of Haifa's Rambam Hospital Dr. Michael Halbertal has weighed in on the surge of a second coronavirus wave in Israel.

"The population does not adhere to the protective measures. We are on the brink of another lockdown," he warned.

Halbertal expressed concern over the number of new corona patients, which just reached a record of 1,681 in a single day. He believes that the public's trust in the government's management of the crisis has been lost.

"We still have a small grace period where necessary changes can be made," Halbertal concluded with a touch of optimism.