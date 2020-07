17:48 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Trump retweets: 'Everyone is lying' President Donald Trump has retweeted a post from Chuck Woolery, a former television game show host, as follows: “Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it." ► ◄ Last Briefs