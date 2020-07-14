Diaspora Affairs Minister seeks Israel-Diaspora community ties

Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich (Blue and White) toured communities in the Mateh Yehuda or Jerusalem District region today. The minister is seeking to establish ties between these rural communities and their Diaspora equivalents.

Mateh Yehuda is a large geographical region that stretches west of Jerusalem and numbers 64 communities, including 45 moshavim, 12 kibbutzim, many wineries, and several Arab villages.

The total population of the region is 36,000.