17:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Missouri 32nd state to ban business with BDS compliant companies Missouri has become the 32nd state to refuse to do business with companies that abide by BDS (boycott, divestment, sanctions) restrictions that limit commerce with Israel.