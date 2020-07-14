|
17:01
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20
President Trump congratulates Polish president on re-election
Preseident Donald Trump has congratulated Andrzey Duda on his re-election as President of Poland.
Trump tweeted as follows: "Congratulations to my friend President of Poland on his historic re-election! Looking forward to continuing our important work together across many issues, including defense, trade, energy, and telecommunications security!"
Duda is considered a populist with a style somewhat similar to Trump's.
