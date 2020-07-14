|
16:35
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20
Sovreignty Mvt. praises Gantz for handicapped access to Machpelah Cave
The Sovereignty Movement has welcomed the decision of Defense Minister Benny Gantz to make the Cave of the Patriarchs (Machpelah Cave) handicapped accessible.
"This step combines a basic humanitarian need with a demonstration of sovereignty and a strengthening of our connection to the heritage of the patriarchs and matriarchs buried in the cave," movement representatives said.
Last Briefs