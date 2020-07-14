12 Jewish gravestones in Poland removed, destined for road building

12 gravestones were removed from the Jewish cemetery in Lizhensk, Poland, and were destined for use as pavers in a local road. The gravestones were discovered before they could be used in the road have now been sent by the Polish government to the nation's Department of Antiquities.

Leaders of the local Jewish community are now trying to reclaim the gravestones and return them to the cemetery, where the famous Elimelech of Lizhensk is buried.

Elimelech of Lizhensk (1717-1787) was a renowned Hasidic rabbi and author of 'Noam Elimelech,' a seminal Hasidic work.