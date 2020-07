16:14 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Health Minister: We are dealing with a very dangerous virus Read more Yuli Edelstein warns Knesset decision to open gyms and pools could lead to stricter closure if situation worsens. ► ◄ Last Briefs