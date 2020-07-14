|
Lod: 397 active carriers of COVID-19, only 29 evacuated
Former Defense Minister and Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett toured Lod today with Mayor Yair Revivo and noted that there were 397 active carriers of COVID-19 in the city while only 29 had been evacuated.
"Instead of imposing a suffocating closure on thousands of people in the affected neighborhood that will prevent them from going to work and making a living, we should take the dozens of infected people out of the neighborhood and transfer them to hotels," Bennett said.
Lod is located 15 kilometers southeast of Tel Aviv and has a population of 75,000. Ben-Gurion Airport is situated on the outskirts of the city.
