15:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Knesset's Israel Lobby Committee to raise sovereignty issue The Knesset's Israel Lobby Committee that consists of 39 Knesset members has asked the Knesset committee that handles procedural and legislative measures to move forward with the sovereignty law. If approved, it will be presented to the Ministerial Legislative Committee as early as Sunday. ► ◄ Last Briefs