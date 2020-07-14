|
Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20
Minister Hanegbi warns that youth movements on verge of collapse
Minister without portfolio Tzachi Hanegbi warned today that youth movements in Israel are on the verge of collapse due to lack of activity during the epidemic.
"While there is a worrying increase in morbidity data, the quality leaders and instructors in the youth movements can be trusted to adhere to the corona guidelines and protect the heatlh of their members," Hanegbi said.
