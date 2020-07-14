French MP: 'Clear message against French anti-Semitism has been sent'

French member of Parliament Meir Habib has lauded the indictment for murder that has been issued against two suspects in the death of Mireille Knoll, a Holocaust survivor. Knoll was stabbed eleven times and her body was burned in her Paris apartment two years ago.

"This is a correct and proper decision that should have been reached a long time ago," Habib said.

"At the same time, what is not proper is that the murderer of Sarah Halimi was not prosecuted since he consumed cannabis prior to the murder and was judged not responsible for his actions. It's about time we sent a clear message that anti-Semitism in France will not be tolerated," Habibi added.