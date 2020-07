15:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Eliot Engel and the vanishing pro-Israel Jewish Liberal Read more Postmodern progressivism, the Democratic Party's trend, refuses to accommodate the kind of support for Israel that was once practically taken as a given.Opinion. ► ◄ Last Briefs