News BriefsTamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20
Business leader: 'Our finances have suffered more than our health'
A leader of the self-employed and small business owners Moshe Benishu, onwer of the Aurora tourist company, expressed the feelings in an interview with Arutz Sheva.
"You are talking about a group of self-employed people who worked hard to make a living for years. But for the last four months, we have been unable to make a living and the reason is the epidemic from which our finances have suffered more than our health."
