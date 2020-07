14:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Jewish Home formally splits off from Yamina Read more Knesset backs Minister Rafi Peretz's request to break off from the Yamina party, establish Jewish Home as a separate Knesset faction. ► ◄ Last Briefs