Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20

Steep decrease in real estate market in Israel

According to data from the Central Bureau of Statistics published today, Tuesday, from March to May 2020, 6,250 new apartments were sold, a steep decrease of 38.1% compared to the previous three months (December 2019 - February 2020).