Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Reported News Briefs The U.S. Air Force has selected Boeing to supply eight advanced F-15EX fighter jets, in an agreement worth nearly $ 1.2 billion, as part of a huge contract with a ceiling value of nearly $ 23 billion for the production of F-15EX aircraft.