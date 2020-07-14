|
12:56
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20
Ukraine: Pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashanah prohibited this year
Ukraine announced today, Tuesday, to Israel that due to the coronavirus, that it will prohibit arrival to Rebbe Nachman's grave in Uman this year
According to Ukraine, the decision was made because Israel is on the red list of countries. Also, according to the Kiev announcement, hospitals are not prepared for a large load, and the ability to track foreigners and enforce corona guidelines is limited.
Last Briefs