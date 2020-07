12:23 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Tamuz 22, 5780 , 14/07/20 Watch: Golani Brigade's helicopter arrest Read more Soldiers from IDF's Golani Brigade end off Menashe Region operation with two helicopter arrests, conducted together with IAF's Sqadron 123. ► ◄ Last Briefs